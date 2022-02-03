Lamden (TAU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $709,602.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Lamden has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $709,602.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.