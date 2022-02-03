Lance Torgerson Sells 7,636 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $171,504.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 34,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.33. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

