Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LAND traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 801.20 ($10.77). 1,355,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,198. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -20.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 767.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 727.03. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 604.40 ($8.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($11.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

LAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.09) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.66).

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.07), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($432,895.42).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

