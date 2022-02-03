Landbox (LAND) Market Cap Tops $103,338.02

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $103,338.02 and approximately $4,162.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.70 or 0.07070778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,541.43 or 1.00002349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

