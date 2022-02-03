Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Landmark Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

