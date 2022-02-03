Landore Resources (LON:LND) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.05

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.05 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.90 ($0.40). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 1,548,219 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.05.

About Landore Resources (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include six leases and 1,419 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

