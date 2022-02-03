Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 932 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $53,617.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LSCC traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 1,711,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,753. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 412,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

