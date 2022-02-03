Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi Sells 857 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,753. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

