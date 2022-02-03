Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises about 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 345,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after buying an additional 104,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

