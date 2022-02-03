Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

