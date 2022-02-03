Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

