Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

