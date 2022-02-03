Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,284 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20.

