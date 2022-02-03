Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,953,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

