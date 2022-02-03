Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $299.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

