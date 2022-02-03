Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,113,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $124.75 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

