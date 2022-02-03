Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

