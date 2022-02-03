Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,389 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $453.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

