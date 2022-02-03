Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,789 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $898.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,021.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $897.33. The stock has a market cap of $901.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

