Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 310 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock opened at $571.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.79, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $599.30 and its 200 day moving average is $624.25. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

