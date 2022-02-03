Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,347 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

IWR stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

