Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,792 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

