Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $425.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $556.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

