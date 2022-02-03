Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,055 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

BAC opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $383.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

