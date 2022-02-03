Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 12,504 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

