Lee Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Match Group comprises about 3.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 182.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.