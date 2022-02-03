Lee Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 5,300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 133.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $351.84 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.45. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

