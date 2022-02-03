Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Up 35.7%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP)’s stock price rose 35.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.48 and last traded at 0.48. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.56.

Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

