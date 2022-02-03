LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

Get LendingTree alerts:

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.