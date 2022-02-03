LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.
NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.14.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
