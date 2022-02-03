LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

