Lennox International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.57.

Shares of LII stock opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.99. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $268.74 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.