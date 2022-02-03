Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.495-$1.520 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.77.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 2,656,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.