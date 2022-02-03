Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

LEVI stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

