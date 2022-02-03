Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 25,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 303,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,940. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

