Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.49. Liberty Global shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 1,215 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.