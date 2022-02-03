Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.33

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $10.50. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 240,890 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,800 shares of company stock worth $275,378. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.