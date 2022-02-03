LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

