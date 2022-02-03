LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

