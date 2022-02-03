Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Announces Earnings Results

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightspeed POS stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

