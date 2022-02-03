Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 8.9%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$33.48 and last traded at C$37.14. 503,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,087,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of -18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.14.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

