Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limoneira by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 million, a P/E ratio of -62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -130.43%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

