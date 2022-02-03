Lincoln Electric (LECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.27. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.