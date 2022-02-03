Linde (LIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $322.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.11 and its 200 day moving average is $318.08. Linde has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

