LINK (LN) Price Hits $119.90

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. LINK has a market cap of $716.52 million and approximately $870,091.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for about $119.90 or 0.00322342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINK has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.67 or 0.07139314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.64 or 0.99755025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054578 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

