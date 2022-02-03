Lisk Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.50 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $209.50 million and $9.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00023025 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016285 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001538 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.