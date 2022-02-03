Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $84,349.60 and $9.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,315.80 or 0.99844899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00078094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00025808 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.00457964 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

