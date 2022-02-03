Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Purchases £138,600 in Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £138,600 ($186,340.41).

Christopher Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Christopher Sellers bought 30,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £93,600 ($125,840.28).

Shares of Literacy Capital stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 316 ($4.25). The company had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,203. The company has a market cap of £189.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 300.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.23. Literacy Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.61 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316 ($4.25).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

