Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Cut to $307.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Littelfuse stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.13. 6,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $7,711,915. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

