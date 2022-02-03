LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.14

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 21724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

