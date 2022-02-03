LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Head-To-Head Review

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMP Automotive has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kaixin Auto and LMP Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin Auto and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A LMP Automotive -1.30% 94.23% 13.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaixin Auto and LMP Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto $33.16 million 4.20 -$5.30 million N/A N/A LMP Automotive $30.44 million 2.58 -$4.82 million ($1.06) -6.79

LMP Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Summary

LMP Automotive beats Kaixin Auto on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

